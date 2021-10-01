Ange Postecoglou claims he is “loving” Celtic’s current “adversity” and says in six months sceptics will understand why

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the recent poor run of results has not led to his resolve weakening as he predicts an eventual turnaround. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou buys into that. So completely, in fact, the Celtic manager – with almost three decades coaching experience – presents it as a given that the current troubles being experienced by his side as they head into Sunday’s league encounter in Aberdeen on the back of only two wins in eight games eventually will melt away.

“Over time I am happy to be judged,” said the 56-year-old. “But this has been consistent throughout my whole career. It’s kinda been my history wherever I’ve been the starts were always difficult, always challenging, there were always people who were going to be sceptical about it in and outside the dressing room. It’s not about enjoying it, for me. I love this. This is what I’m passionate about and I’ll make sure that we get to where we want to get to.

“I enjoy the bit where it’s up to me to make people believe in what we’re doing and it starts with the players. I’ve got to get them to believe in the journey we’re on. There is nothing wrong with adversity. I grew up understanding that adversity is what makes you strong and you’ve got to go through it. There has definitely been more challenges because of the injuries and the disruption we’ve had. I felt we could have been further along but that doesn’t mean I’m going to shy away from it or that I have lost any resolve in what I’m doing.

“[And] I don’t want to switch off [from the circus that surrounds the club]. I’m really passionate about this. I want to create an exciting football team and I’m not going to shy away from the fight. I love it. It’s all-consuming for me but that doesn’t mean that it gets me in a space where I’m not positive or not thinking clearly or not enjoying it. I love it and bizarrely I love this part of it, which people won’t understand but I’m hoping that in six months’ time, when they look back, they will know why I have been so resolute and persistent about what we are doing.”

A message from the Editor: