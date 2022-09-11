Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss under 'consideration' for Brighton job, odds cut, Italian boss waiting for call

The Seagulls are on the search for a replacement after Graham Potter took over at Chelsea following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking.

Postecoglou emerged as an early favourite with bookmakers following the work he has done at Celtic across the past 14 months.

However, he drifted in the odds with Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper becoming favourites.

Another name has emerged with Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi a strong candidate. The 43-year-old impressed as boss of Sassuolo before taking over at Shakhtar Donetsk. However, he only lasted 30 games, leaving this summer due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Argus revealed De Zerbi is preparing for a possible appointment by doing his research of the club who currently sit fourth in the Premier League with the manager keen on a move if there is “concrete interest”.

According to The Sunday Times, however, Postecoglou is still under ‘serious consideration’ for the role.

The Australian is 10/1 with SkyBet to replace Potter, while De Zerbi is 5/1 and Cooper and Knutsen 5/2 and 2/1 respectively.

Ange Postecoglou continues to be linked with the vacant Brighton & Hove Albion job. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Potter wrote an open letter to Brighton fans following his departure, calling his three years at the club “wonderful” and that they “changed his left”.