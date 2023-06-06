Ange Postecoglou: Celtic aim to land bumper windfall for Spurs move, Rodgers doubts as leading candidate emerges

Talks have progressed with an agreement between the Australian and Spurs reportedly in place over a two-year deal, a move which will see him become the permanent replacement for Antonio Conte. One of the few hurdles to overcome is the compensation package wanted by the Scottish champions. The Celtic hierarchy will be expecting a significant seven-figure fee for his services, the 57-year-old having led the club to five trophies in his two seasons in charge.

The Scottish Sun reports Celtic are expecting a £5million windfall from their manager departing for the team who finished eighth in the Premier League this past season. Postecoglou will become the eighth permanent Spurs boss since the club last won a trophy, the 2008 League Cup under Juande Ramos. Since then the position has been filled by the likes of Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Tim Sherwood.

As Celtic begin a period of mourning over a manager who became a hugely popular figure amongst the supporters, they will look to move on with a new man at the helm who will be charged with ensuring the team stay ahead of what is likely to be a new-look Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers became the favourite for the job on Monday but former Celtic star Alan Stubbs, speaking to Safe Betting Sites, believes there is little chance of a return after the “way he departed left a sour taste” in the mouths of fans. There are doubts the Northern Irishman is keen to get back into management so soon after leaving Leicester City in April.

“Celtic are in a very strong position now and I think there will be big names from across Europe who would be very interested," Stubbs said.

One of those names is Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola’s No.2 at Manchester City, according to the Daily Record. The former Sevilla midfielder has had one managerial spell, with Italian side Parma in his homeland, while holding coaching positions at Sevilla, West Ham United and two spells at City. He had been linked with Celtic before and there are close ties between the Scottish and English champions through the City Group which could help facilitate a move.