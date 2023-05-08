Ange Postecoglou 'best suited for Tottenham' but Celtic boss advised to remain where he is

Ange Postecoglou is best suited to Tottenham Hotspur out of all the teams in England looking for a permanent manager but would be best served staying at Celtic, according to former Australia internationalist Mark Bosnich.

Postecoglou has been linked with a number of English Premier League vacancies this season, including Chelsea, Spurs, Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace. The 57-year-old on Sunday guided Celtic to their second successive cinch Premiership crown and is on the cusp of landing the treble with just the Scottish Cup to win this season. As a result, his stock is especially high south of the border and there is an expectation that some EPL clubs may make a move for him this summer.

The former Australia national team manager has made no secret of his contentment at Celtic Park and while Bosnich, now a media pundit who played for both Aston Villa and Manchester United during his career, believes one day Postecoglou will make the move across the border, he would advise him to stay at Celtic and says Tottenham would be the best fit should he decide now is the time to jump. Spurs are looking for a new manager after dispensing of Antonio Conte and then his caretaker Christian Stellini.

“I’m so happy for him,” said Bosnich of Celtic’s latest title success. “When I first came back to Australia in 2008, I spent around three years right new to him on television and got to know him really, really well. I watched his meteoric rise through the league here in Australia, to the Australian national team, then he went on to Japan with Yokohama F Marinos and then on to Celtic. I can understand when he first arrived at Celtic, there were a lot of people scratching their heads wondering why, people saying this and that, but for those who knew him, we realised – and said it in a humble way – that given time, he would get things right. Bearing in mind that in my opinion, Celtic and Rangers are the only two teams who can win the Scottish Premiership.

Mark Bosnich, left, and Ange Postecoglou worked together in the Australian media and the ex-Socceroos goalkeeper believes Tottenham Hostpur are a club suited to the current Celtic boss.

"And he’s done a fantastic job. That’s four trophies in less than two seasons thus far, in line for the treble. The one thing that he will want to improve going forward is the European form. They didn’t win a game in Champions League this season and last season in the Europa League and the Conference League, it was patchy. But he’ll know that. And if you’re watching, congratulations Ange and keep up the good work.

"I can see him coming to the [English] Premier League, but it’s got to be the right club for him at the right time. I think it was Sir Kenny Dalglish who made a really good point, and I’m exactly on that wavelength as well. He doesn’t want to go to a Premier League club where he is going to be in a relegation fight, and he also wants to be able to have the funds to spend on the players he needs. He doesn’t need too many funds, he’s shown that before, but he needs to be able to shape the team and the club and more importantly, the club’s culture, into his way.

"In terms of the clubs that have been linked, out of all of them, if you rule out the ones at the bottom, I think maybe Spurs would perhaps be the most suitable for him because they will be challenging for a European place – and when I say European place, I mean the Champions League. That is so important. They can win the domestic cups. A title challenge is a little bit beyond them right now but one he would do for those fans who come to that wonderful stadium is play exceptionally attractive football and that’s really important for Spurs fans because they’ve had that in their DNA for such a long time.

Bosnich added on Sky Sports: “So out all of them, that would be the best, but right at this moment in time, I would stay at Celtic. He’s in the Champions League once again, they are winning trophies left, right and centre and he’s earned the right to sit back and take the job that’s going to secure my needs in terms of what I’m going to do and succeed.”