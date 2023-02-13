Leeds United appear to be closing in on naming a replacement for Jesse Marsch – ending any speculation surrounding Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian has been touted as a possible candidate for the Elland Road managerial vacancy and was seen as an option according to reports in England. The Premier League side had hoped to have made an announcement prior to Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United but had been thwarted in their advances. Now former Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder is the strong favourite.

The 50-year-old attended the United game and was seen at the team’s hotel. As well as assistant manager stints at Ajax, Barcelona and Twente, he also managed German side Hoffenheim, Twente and Belgian giants Club Brugge.

After emerging as the initial front runner, former Leeds United first-team coach Carlos Corberan signed a new deal with West Brom. The club approached Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola before switching their attention to Feyenoord’s Arne Slot but failed to land either. It all but ends any speculation surrounding Postecoglou. The former Socceroos boss will naturally be linked with vacant positions in the Premier League due to the job he has done with Celtic. Not only in winning trophies but the manner in which they have done so with a high-tempo style of play which focuses on attack.

Unsurprisingly, the Celtic boss features on the bookies’ shortlist for the Southampton job after the club, who are currently bottom of the English top flight, parted company with Nathan Jones. Former Leeds head coach Marsch, however, is reported to be the strong favourite to replace Jones.