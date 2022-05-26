Andy Robertson reveals Celtic Park dream ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final

The Scotland captain is limbering up for a monumental week in his football career as Liverpool prepare for the Champions League final against Real Madrid, closely followed by Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden.

Adding another European Cup winners’ medal and leading Scotland to Qatar would be career highlights for the left-sided defender – but he has revealed another football dream he hopes to fulfil next season, to play in the Champions League at Celtic Park.

Robertson was let go by Celtic under-15s but, undeterred, reached the pinnacle with Liverpool via Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Hull City. However he’s still keen to play in the Parkhead atmosphere – even if it is on the opposite side to the one he imagined growing up.

“As a young boy my dream was to play Champions League football at Celtic Park,” he said.

“I wanted to be in a green and white jersey, now obviously being at such a massive club like Liverpool, I think I would enjoy it.

“I’ve obviously been there as a fan and done ball-boy games for Champions League nights and the atmosphere is incredible. It’s very similar to Anfield and I’d love the rest of them to experience it there.”

Celtic could face Liverpool next season with both teams guaranteed group stage places. Liverpool as pot one seeds and Celtic in pot four.

Andy Robertson dreams of taking Liverpool to Celtic Park next season to fulfil a childhood dream. (Photo by Nikola Krstic / SNS Group)

“Obviously that’s not until next season but if we did get them then it would be an occasion I’d look forward to.”