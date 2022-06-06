'All respect to Celtic and Ange ... I will stand by that until the day I die, I did what I thought was right' - Riley McGree speaks on January transfer speculation

Former Celtic target Riley McGree has spoken about his January decision to snub the Glasgow club and sign for Middlesbrough.

By Mark Atkinson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 9:09 am
One-time Celtic transfer target Riley McGree is preparing for a World Cup play-off with Australia.
One-time Celtic transfer target Riley McGree is preparing for a World Cup play-off with Australia.

The 23-year-old made the move to the English Championship at the start of the year despite strong interest from Celtic, with manager Ange Postecoglou calling him to try and seal the deal.

However, McGree – who is preparing for a World Cup play-off against UAE with Australia – made the move to Teesside, with Celtic going on to win the cinch Premiership while ‘Boro failed to gain promotion to the English Premier League.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

McGree says he does not regret what happened during the last transfer window.

"I truly believe I made the right one,” McGree said of his decision. "All respect to Celtic and Ange, but I am a Middlesbrough player.”

Asked in an interview with Optus Sport if Postecoglou had spoken to him, McGree responded: "Yes, he did.

"It wasn't easy, of course, but I did what I thought was right and I will stand by that until the day I die."

MiddlesbroughGlasgowTeessideAustralia