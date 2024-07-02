All 30 Celtic players' futures predicted as several left in limbo ahead of manic summer

It has been a quiet summer at Celtic thus far but that is expected to change in the coming weeks as Brendan Rodgers gears up for a busy transfer period ahead of next season's Scottish Premiership title defence.

There have been no new arrivals thus far but Celtic are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper following the retirement of Joe Hart, who hung up the gloves on a glittering career at the age of 37 at the end of last season.

Celtic are also on the hunt for outfield players with defence, midfield and attack all likely to be with and last season's loanees, Benfica's Paulo Bernardo and Norwich's Adam Idah, understood to be among the key targets.

Rodgers will also have decisions to make over several members of his current squad, with further departures likely. Two first-team players have already left, the aforementioned Hart followed out the exit door last week by midfielder Sead Haksabanovic, who joined Swedish champions Malmo after spending last season on loan at Stoke City.

Here, we take a look at how the future might look for all 30 first-team players currently contracted to Celtic...

Scott Bain Likely to remain as the club's second-choice goalkeeper but will be on standby to start the season between the sticks if the search for Joe Hart's replacement drags on until the end of August. Bain signed a new contract last year that will keep him at Parkhead until 2026.

Benjamin Siegrist The 32-year-old Swiss stopper has indicated he will leave Celtic this summer rather than remain as third-choice. He has made just two League Cup appearances since joining from Dundee United in 2022. Still has two years left on his contract.

Alistair Johnston Will be a key member of next season's starting XI having made the Celtic right-back position his own since joining from CF Montreal on a five-year deal in January last year. He will miss the start of pre-season due to taking part in the Copa America with Canada but is expected to join up with the squad in time for the US tour next month.