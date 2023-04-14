The Canadian right-back has been a revelation since joining from CF Montreal at the end of last year, straight on the back of making three appearances for his country at the World Cup in Qatar. The 24-year-old had previously shown that he could handle the Old Firm environment after making a strong Celtic debut in the 2-2 draw at Ibrox on January 2 before starring in the Viaplay Cup final win at Hampden in February.

He revealed he has been stopped in the streets by adoring Celtic fans in the aftermath of Saturday's 3-2 win that has all but wrapped up a second consecutive Premiership title for the Parkhead side. While appreciative of the acclaim for his own efforts, Johnston admits the patchy overall display of the team has been his main concern.

"We kind of stay off social media so we don't get too much of it, but I've gotten a lot of nice text messages and people on the streets have said some really nice things about it which is always a nice feeling," Johnston said. "At the same time I don't think we played particularly well. We strayed a little bit from our football so the exciting part is that we still won the match but we know that there's levels to that and we can play so much better than that. And that's what's exciting about this group. We're only scratching at the surface of our potential.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston celebrates the 3-2 win over Rangers last Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I'm just really excited to be a part of it. I've already seen some growth within my game in handling those atmospheres and those moments. That was already my third match against Rangers and I've really enjoyed them. Those kinds of matches are why you signed for this club. You want to play in those big matches that mean that much to both yourself and your supporters. I've been quite happy with my performances in those matches and especially this past weekend."