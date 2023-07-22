Alexandro Bernabei scores bizarre winner as Celtic beat Gamba Osaka in Japan

Celtic's Daizen Maeda had a goal disallowed for Celtic during their 1-0 win over Gamba Osaka.

In complete contrast to Wednesday’s ten-goal thriller against Yokohama F Marinos, which Celtic lost 6-4, there was only one strike to separate the teams. The deadlock was broken on 85 minutes in bizarre circumstances when left-back Alexandro Bernabei chased down his own over-hit pass and dispossessed Gamba Osaka goalkeeper Kosei Tani to score what proved to be the winner.

Both teams had goals ruled out for offside – Daizen Maeda early on for Celtic, Musashi Suzuki later in the first half for the hosts. Rodgers fielded two different XIs in each half, with new Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm given his first outing in Celtic colours. There was, however, no place for defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has just recovered from knee surgery.

