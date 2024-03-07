Alexandro Bernabei leaves Celtic - deadline-day move, left-back shortage, more exits to come

Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei has joined Sport Club Internacional on loan until the end of 2024, the Brazilian club has announced.

The 23-year-old, who has deputises for Celtic’s first-choice left-back Greg Taylor, signed a five-year deal with the defending Premiership champions in the summer of 2022 following a reported £3.75million transfer from Lanus. However, the Argentina Under-23 internationalist has struggled to break into the Celtic team and manager Brendan Rodgers has sanctioned a move back to South America. Bernabei leaves Celtic having played 28 times for the club, scoring one goal and providing three direct assists.

SC Internacional announced the deal on social media on Thursday afternoon, with the Brazilian transfer window due to close later in the day. He becomes the fifth player from his homeland at the Porto Allegre-based club, with their manager Eduardo Coudet also from Argentina.

The move leaves Celtic with only one senior left-back in the squad, although Liam Scales – primarily a centre-half – can cover for Taylor if he is absent, as can right-back Anthony Ralston. Celtic attempted to bring in a new left-back in January but were unable to find a suitable candidate.