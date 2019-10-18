Alan Pattullo: Kieran Tierney could be Scotland’s right back

There is plenty on Steve Clarke’s to-do list, the most pressing of which is: book flights to Turkey.

The Scotland manager is planning to watch Steven Caulker in action for Turkish table-toppers Alanyaspor. He has much to ponder on the long flight to check on Caulker’s form – and his intentions.

Perhaps Clarke’s most significant dilemma has been inherited from his two most recent predecessors. Where to play Kieran Tierney? It’s not been a pressing issue in Clarke’s six matches to date since he’s not had the benefit of the Arsenal player’s services.

In fact, even Alex McLeish – who seemed to settle on playing Tierney at left centre-back in a back three – was latterly denied the player’s talents. This had disastrous consequences as far as the game against Kazakhstan was concerned, particularly since fellow left-back Andy Robertson – who tends to fill the berth when both are fit – was also absent.

Gordon Strachan’s answer was to play Tierney at right-back – Scotland did not lose a game when he did so, including the memorable 2-2 draw with England at Hampden when the home side were seconds away from a famous victory.

Due to Tierney’s long-term pelvic condition, Clarke’s been spared the problem– if having to decide what to do with the current most expensive player in the squad can be described as a problem.

When Tierney just missed out last time, for the games against Russia and San Marino, he was asked what he intended to do with the player. “Can we save that for when he’s back?” he smiled.

Well, that time’s coming soon. Clarke will name his squad for next month’s games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan in just over a fortnight’s time. With Tierney set to make his league debut for Arsenal on Monday night at Sheffield United, Clarke will surely be in attendance – providing he’s not making his way back from Turkey.

Centre-half remains an option for Tierney, but with Caulker’s recruitment a possibility and the return of Scott McKenna, this area might not be viewed as so problematic.

It seems Strachan had the best solution, as tends to have been the case more often than not on re-assessment.