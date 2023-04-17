All Sections
Ajax linked with Celtic forward Liel Abada as queue of suitors lengthens

Ajax are the latest club to be linked with a move for Celtic forward Liel Abada.

By Ross McLeish
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

The Israeli internationalist is currently out injured for Celtic but has been an important part of Ange Postecoglou’s team since he signed for the Glasgow club in the summer of 2022. Abada has netted 20 times in 65 appearances during his two seasons at the club and has often been used as a substitute behind more senior wide attacking players such as Jota and Daizen Maeda.

Despite being a major contributor with both goals and assists, speculation has persisted for the past nine months that Abada could leave Celtic Park. Clubs in England, Portugal and Germany have monitored his situation closely and now Dutch giants Ajax, who dipped into the Scottish transfer market last summer when signing Calvin Bassey from Rangers, are said to be interested. Sky Sports reports that the Amsterdam-based club are “positioning themselves to be in the hunt for Abada”.

Signed from Maccabi Petah Tikva, Abada has a contract that runs until 2026 at Celtic Park.

Liel Abada is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2026.Liel Abada is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2026.
Liel Abada is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2026.
