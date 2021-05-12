Adam Montgomery: Who is Celtic debutant named in starting XI to face St Johnstone

Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery will make his debut against St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

After four games of being named among the substitutes, Adam Montgomery has been given his first appearance in a Celtic jersey for Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership encounter with St Johnstone at Celtic Park.

The 18-year-old will line up at left-back, a position he’s been moved into only in the last year – reflected by the fact that when he was interviewed by Celtic TV in March after joining the first-team squad, his position on the club website was still listed as forward.

Montgomery has been a member of Celtic’s youth system since he was seven years old. The tricky and direct attacker was given a new role after former Celtic defender Darren O’Dea became coach of the under-18s.

He said about moving into the defence: "I’m a tricky winger normally and I like beating players and getting at people, but the way Celtic play the full-backs are very attacking. So going to full-back hasn’t been a massive difference for me.

"I’m really enjoying it because I’ve basically just been a winger in that full-back position.”

It now seems to be where his future lies. Celtic themselves seem excited about his prospects of making a name for himself in Glasgow’s East End as they rewarded him with a new four-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2025, this past February.

The teenager himself says that hard work, determination and humbleness are among his main strengths as he aims to become a regular member of the first-team squad next term.

