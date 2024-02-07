Adam Idah solves one Celtic problem as Brendan Rodgers admits 'time will tell' over Norwich loan signing

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates in front of the away fans at full time after the 2-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Brendan Rodgers hailed new signing Adam Idah after the new on-loan striker not only indicated he is up to the task of wearing the No 9 jersey but suggested he can solve their penalty problem too.

The Parkhead side have already missed four times from the spot this season, with Luis Palma missing two in one game against Ross County recently.

But Idah was calmness personified as he converted near the start and end of the champions’ vital 2-1 victory over Hibs, with the winner coming two minutes into time added on after a VAR review following Joe Newell’s challenge on substitute Kyogo Furuhashi.

Idah stroked the ball home, hitting the ball to the opposite side of the goal to his first penalty, scored after ten minutes following a reckless challenge by Nectarios Trantis on Alistair Johnston.

Rodgers had immense confidence in his new loan signing from Norwich City, who he elected to start over Kyogo in what proved the manager’s first win at Easter Road in five attempts.

“He’s taken six penalties before coming in so I knew what he could do,” said Rodgers. “He scored a great penalty against Holland for the Republic of Ireland. You just see how he addresses it and how he is. He knows he’s a penalty taker.

“Against David Marshall, who’s had a fantastic career in the game and is a top goalkeeper, there’s a psychological test there as well and he came through that. I’m really, really pleased for him. It’s a great night for him on his first start to score two goals and winning goals. I’m pleased for him.”

Asked if Idah has already proved he has the bottle to be a centre forward for Celtic, Rodgers said: "Time will tell. For me, it’s always about time. Players will always come in here with talent. We’ve seen it over many, many years.

“But to survive at Celtic you’ve got to have mental toughness, you’ve got to be strong. I’ll assess that over time. But to step up, especially so late in the game, to take that penalty and be so assured, it’s a great moment for him in front of our supporters.”

Rodgers admitted Celtic were far from at their best, for the second time in five days on the road. A 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday meant there was considerable pressure on them to take all three points at Easter Road, and they left it late to claim a probably undeserved victory.

“It’s good to get a win at Easter Road, that was nice," said the manager. “I’ve been travelling around Scotland now for a wee while, so it was really good. I said to the players before the game, listen whatever’s happened before there’s 14 games left of the season.

“I said that tonight you’re not going to win the title, but you also won’t lose it….and you can make a big psychological impact by coming away to a tough ground and winning. We got off to a great start, had a lot of the ball.

“But (we were) not so creative as I’d like with that finesse and technical ability in the final third. However, we got through. Second half, not so good if I’m being honest.

“They pressed on to us well, so Nick (Montgomery) will be happy with that. We just lacked that bit of composure to play through that pressure which you need to do when a team presses you higher up the pitch.