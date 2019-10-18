‘Absolutely no chance of Odsonne Edouard leaving in January’ - Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon is adamant that striker Odsonne Edouard will not be sold in the January window because Celtic have so much to play for in the second half of the season.

The Scottish champions are going for a record-equalling ninth consecutive title and Celtic manager Lennon also anticipates being involved in Europe after Christmas.

Edouard is key to the club’s twin ambitions but his recent fine form for Celtic and France’s Under-21 side has seen him linked with several clubs.

Celtic supporters have grown accustomed to the club disposing of their most saleable assets, with striker Moussa Dembele sold to Olympique Lyon for £19.7 million last year. Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney then made a £25m move to Arsenal a year later.

However, Lennon stressed that Edouard, 21, will not be leaving this season. He became the club’s record signing when Brendan Rodgers triggered a clause in the loan deal which saw Celtic pay £9m to make his move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent in 2018 but that fee could be tripled by the time he leaves Parkhead.

That he will depart eventually is not in doubt and that process is likely to be accelerated by his heroics for France’s U21 side. Having scored two goals in each of his first three appearances, he went one better with a hat-trick in the 5-3 win over Slovakia on Tuesday.

A number of wealthy predators are paying serious attention to Edouard and they will be represented once more on Thursday when Celtic host Lazio in the Europa League. Lennon insists they are wasting their time.

“I don’t like watching him playing for other teams,” he said. “When I heard he’d got a hat-trick, I was like: ‘Oh no!’ But, seriously, it’s great for him and great for the profile of the club. I think it’s fantastic for him that he’s playing so well for club and country.

“He will be linked with everybody in the next couple of weeks and until the end of January but we are in not in a position where we need to sell. Odsonne is a class player and he’s pivotal to us.”

Edouard will be sold at a time which suits both club and player, and Lennon is adamant that will not be in the next window.

“Absolutely not; there’s no chance of him leaving in January; we’ve got too much to do here,” he said. “We may – or may not – be in Europe after January and that would be even more reason for him not to go. But wouldn’t hinge on that, definitely not. But it would be a nice carrot for him, a reason to settle himself.

“He’s been outstanding this season in all the games. He’s playing regularly, he looks happy, his all-round game is coming on and his goals now are starting to be something else – he’s turned himself into a really prolific goal scorer.

“Speaking to his representatives, they’re really happy with the way things are going so long may that continue.”