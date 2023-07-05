Aberdeen v Celtic fixture change after Sky Sports selection - new date and kick-off time

All Sections
Aberdeen’s opening home match of the season against Celtic has been moved after being selected for live Sky Sports coverage.
Joel Sked
Joel Sked
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST
The Dons were due to host the Scottish champions on Saturday, August 12 at 3pm but it has now been moved to Sunday, August 13 with a 12 noon kick-off. It will be the third live offering from the league’s UK broadcaster with Sky showing Celtic’s home clash with Ross County and Rangers’ trip to Kilmarnock on the opening day.

Aberdeen begin their season with a trip to West Lothian to face Livingston in what is an important month. They will play both legs of their Europa League play-off at the end of August. If they win their tie they will reach the group stages but if they lose they will drop into the Conference League group stages.

The Celtic match is one of a number of Dons fixtures likely to be moved in the first half of the season due to their European involvement.

Aberdeen's home clash with Celtic in August has been moved for television. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's home clash with Celtic in August has been moved for television. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
