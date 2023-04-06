Aberdeen star Duk in England transfer ambition, Hearts European claim and relationship with Celtic star Jota

Aberdeen hotshot Duk has revealed one of his reasons for joining the club was with the “aim of getting to England”.

The Cape Verde international has been a huge hit since joining from Benfica B. Through his bustling forward play and scoring record, with 15 goals in 36 appearances, he has become a fan favourite, leading to links with clubs in Italy and England.

Under contract with the Dons until 2025, the player confirmed his ambitions but admitted there has been no contact.

“That was one of the reasons I chose to come here too,” Duk told Mais Futbol in Portugal. “I came here with the aim of getting to England. I saw this news, it's always good to hear these things, the important thing is to keep working. As far as I know, there has been no contact yet.”

While it took time for the 23-year-old to become a regular starter, he is now one of the first names on Barry Robson’s team-sheet. He revealed the team “are convinced” they will finish third which could lead to group stage European football.

"When I was signed, it was, without any expectations, as a third striker but I felt that, sooner or later, I would grab my place in the eleven and that's what happened," he said. “I was always working well and when I had my opportunities, whether it was five, three or two minutes, I gave my all and scored my goals. At the end of the sixth or seventh round they gave me the starting role and I never left.

"This season Hearts has been a great rival, they are having a great season, but we are convinced that we will still reach third place and European competitions.”

Duk confirmed he has had contact with Celtic star Jota, who also used to play for Benfica B, but played down any comparisons.

Duk has been a huge hit since joining Aberdeen. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)