Aberdeen provide Connor Barron contract update with 'considerable compensation' admission

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed the club are continuing to “work away” on a contract extension for Connor Barron with an offer still on the table, while noting the Dons would be due a “considerable amount of compensation” if he was to leave on a free in 18 months.

Chairman Dave Cormack previously revealed the club had “made a significant offer to the player” to extend his stay at Pittodrie. The 20-year-old emerged as a key first-team player in the second half of last season after spending the first half of the campaign on Kelty Hearts. On returning from his loan spell he signed a new deal until 2024.

Barron reportedly attracted attention from clubs in the Premier League, aboard and from Celtic during the summer. His pre-season was hampered due to an injury and has been a substitute in Aberdeen’s last two matches.

“The offer has been on the table to Connor for a number of months," Goodwin said. “Connor is one we like obviously. He had a brilliant second half to the season last year. He has been very unfortunate this season, picked up an injury right at the beginning of pre-season and has taken him a little bit of time to recover.

"He's only 20 years old and sometimes when young players come in and make the kind of impact that Connor did last season then that level of expectation goes through the roof. They expect these young players to carry the team on their shoulders. That can't happen because there is always going to be inconsistencies with any young players. Connor's performances have been okay. I think he has done well in some games and in other games not been as influential as what we would have liked. He's got a great attitude. He's desperate to learn all the time, desperate to improve. He'll continue to do that

"We are quite secure with that one at the moment. There are 18 months left on his deal. We are in control of it. Even if the contract was to run down the 18 months then we would still be due a considerable amount of compensation. We've left that contract offer on the table and it is up to Connor and his representatives to decide what the next step will be.”

