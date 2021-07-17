Aberdeen make captaincy decision over former Celtic skipper Scott Brown

Scott Brown has been named Aberdeen's team captain for the season ahead.

The 36-year-old will wear the armband, starting with Thursday’s Europa Conference League opener against BK Hacken at Pittodrie, but goalkeeper Joe Lewis, who has skippered the Dons for the past two seasons, will remain in place as club captain for off-field matters.

Brown, who led Celtic to numerous trophies during a success-laden 12 years at Parkhead, and has also captained Scotland, has taken up a player-coach role at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass pointed to the midfielder’s desire to lead from the front as a key reason behind the decision.

“I am pleased to announce that when we welcome fans back to Pittodrie on Thursday, Scott Brown will lead the team out as team captain,” Glass explained.

“We are all happy to have him here and are looking forward to seeing the impact that his leadership, both on and off the park will bring to Aberdeen FC.

“I am certain the supporters will enjoy watching him represent our great club, I know he is proud to have been given the honour of leading the team as captain. I can assure you all that the drive he has to continue his record of being a winner, now in the red of Aberdeen, will be evident immediately.

“It is also important to acknowledge the role that Joe Lewis has played as captain and will continue to play for us as club captain.

“Following conversations with him, I am pleased that he has a desire to serve as club captain. Having seen his leadership qualities first-hand, Joe’s commitment to Aberdeen and the north-east community is something that I greatly admire, and it is vitally important for us as a community Club to embrace those qualities.

“Joe continues to command great respect in the dressing room, as well as among the Aberdeen fans, and along with Scott and the rest of the squad will strive to deliver a winning team for you all to celebrate with.

“We are all eagerly anticipating our first match against BK Häcken and Thursday and we can’t wait to see the return of our loyal supporters to the stadium. It’s got the makings of another memorable European night at Pittodrie.”