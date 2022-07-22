Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin ponders Liam Scales-Celtic dilemma as loan star shows importance

Yet, there have been plenty of positives to take. New signings have been able to integrate and get competitive minutes, while others appear refreshed and ready for the league campaign.

Three comfortable wins against part-time sides has helped build confidence within the squad, but also amongst fans and their relationship with the team. Something which soured a bit last season as the team finished tenth.

There was a verve about the Dons in their 5-0 win over Stirling Albion on Tuesday and with more than a week to go until the Premiership season begins at Celtic, supporters have snapped up the full allocation for a trip to Glasgow’s east end.

However, they will go there knowing Liam Scales, arguably the most impressive newcomer, won’t be available due to the condition of his loan from the Scottish champions. An issue which has and continues to irk the Dons support.

Goodwin experimented in the second-half of the win over Stirling, suggesting how he plans to respond to the Scales dilemma.

"You can see what we tried in the second half on the hour mark,” he said. “We moved Ross McCrorie to centre-back to see how himself and Anthony Stewart looked together.

"Ross played a hell of a lot of football at centre-back last year and was very, very good at it. I like him in the middle of the pitch personally because of his energy levels and determination and willingness to get the ball back. That might be an option.

Liam Scales will miss Aberdeen's Premiership opener game against Celtic. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"We've also got David Bates who is available and can play there. And young Jack Milne can play there."

He added: “It is disappointing that Scales is going to be unavailable but that is the nature of the beast when you loan from teams within your own league. You just have to take that on the chin.

"I think Scales and Stewart have looked tremendous in the opening three games. Hopefully after the Celtic game we can develop the relationship.”

Centre-back blend

Scales was a bit-part player for Celtic last season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Goodwin is not wrong. The Scales-Stewart partnership is a good defensive match. The latter is a stopper, the former the passer as he has displayed so far.

The 23-year-old is a composed and assured presence who can split the lines as he did against Stirling.

“I think the two of them complement each other really well,” Goodwin said. “When we are sitting down and talking about recruitment we are always wary of that different kind of blend throughout the whole group.

"The boys are building really good relationships there. I think Scales and Stewart, in particular, seem to get on really well together, not just on the training pitch or on the park but around the place socialising which is a huge part of it.

“In my opinion his best position is centre-back. That's where I saw him for Shamrock Rovers. I made a bid as St Mirren manager but couldn't meet the valuation. Celtic brought him in and played him at left-back and when you dominate the ball as they do, he can play that position.