Aberdeen appeal Sam Cosgrove red card against Celtic

Aberdeen have lodged an appeal against striker Sam Cosgrove's sending off at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Dons hitman was dismissed after flying into Hoops defender Kristoffer Ajer but boss Derek McInnes insisted after his side's 2-1 defeat that his player had "won the ball cleanly" before accusing Ajer of "laughing and winking" at Cosgrove as he lay on the ground.

Kristoffer Ajer, left, goes to ground after a tackle by Aberdeen defender Sam Cosgrove. Picture: SNS

Cosgrove's case will now be heard by a Scottish Football Association fast-track disciplinary panel hearing on Tuesday.

And McInnes is expecting to have the Englishman available for his side's Boxing Day clash with Livingston at Pittodrie.

He said: "I'm hopeful that we've a chance to right a wrong with Sam's red card. As I said, for me it's never a red card.

"I'm not considering being without Sam on Thursday and hopefully common sense will prevail. Livingston are on a very good run and we'll have a job on our hands for sure."