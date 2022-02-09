Aberdeen v Celtic takes place at Pittodrie this evening

Ange Postecoglou’s men hit the summit this time last week with a comprehensive 3-0 win over city and title rivals Rangers and are now looking to cement their status as favourites to lift the crown at the end of the season.

Conversely, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has come under increasing pressure following a 2-1 defeat at Livingston last weekend as their poor run of form away from the north east goes on.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they are back on home soil this evening in what promises to be a competitive encounter.

We’ll have all the updates live from Pittodrie on this live blog, plus mention of the scores in the other matches.

Press F5 or the refresh button to get the most up-to-date action.