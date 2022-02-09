Ange Postecoglou’s men hit the summit this time last week with a comprehensive 3-0 win over city and title rivals Rangers and are now looking to cement their status as favourites to lift the crown at the end of the season.
Conversely, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has come under increasing pressure following a 2-1 defeat at Livingston last weekend as their poor run of form away from the north east goes on.
However, they are back on home soil this evening in what promises to be a competitive encounter.
We’ll have all the updates live from Pittodrie on this live blog, plus mention of the scores in the other matches.
Aberdeen v Celtic: Live updates from Pittodrie
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 19:58
- Two changes to Celtic team
- Aberdeen make four alterations
- Kick off is 7.45pm
First opportunity on 14 minutes for Celtic. Anthony Ralston bombs down the right and clips a cross into the box. It finds Daizen Maeda unmarked, but his glancing header goes past the post.
RANGERS TAKE THE LEAD
Rangers are 1-0 up at Ibrox against Hibs thanks to a James Tavernier penalty on five minutes.
Aberdeen signed Vicente Besuijen from NEC in January and he has the game’s best moment, a cute flick over Carl Starfelt to send him clear. However, his run into the box comes to nothing.
CAGEY START
Nothing of note in the opening minutes, as both teams try to find their feet. Aberdeen are playing a 3-5-2, while Celtic are in a 4-1-4-1 formation.
TEAMS OUT!
The teams enter the field of play. Celtic won the toss and are shooting towards the RDS, wearing their traditional green and while hoops. Aberdeen are in all red.
CELTIC TEAM IN FULL
Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor; Abada, O’Riley, Hatate, Jota; Maeda. Subs: Bain, Scales, Bitton, Giakoumakis, McCarthy, Rogic, Johnston, Forrest, Welsh.
ABERDEEN TEAM IN FULL
Aberdeen: Woods; Bates, McCrorie, Gallagher; Ramsay, Brown, McGeouch, Ferguson, Hayes; Besuijen; Ramirez. Subs: Ritchie, MacKenzie, JET, Ojo, Jenks, Ruth, Barron, Kennedy, Milne.
HOW THE TWO PREVIOUS MATCHES HAVE GONE
Aberdeen and Celtic have already played twice this season in the Premiership. Both matches ended 2-1 to Celtic.
TV BLACKOUT
This match isn’t on television tonight, which is something of a surprise considering given the fixture. You can follow all the action here, or there is club TV pay-per-view - all the details here: https://www.scotsman.com/sport/football/celtic/what-channel-is-aberdeen-v-celtic-on-kick-off-time-tv-and-stream-details-team-news-3559238
CELTIC CHANGES
Matt O’Riley and Jota have been restored to the starting XI by Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, with Tom Rogic and Giorgios Giakoumakis. There is no place, though, for Josip Juranovic in the squad ...