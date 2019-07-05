'A washed-oot Airdrie top' - Celtic's new third kit has been leaked and fans are aghast

Images of Celtic's new grey and neon pink third kit were leaked yesterday with many fans hoping it was a wind-up. However, it looks as though the strip is genuine, and supporters have been voicing their thoughts on social media.

Well-known site FootyHeadlines.com carried pictures showing a shirt featuring an all-grey body with pink flashes on the sleeves, the shirt also features a downwards-facing thick pink chevron around the midriff while the New Balance logo and Celtic crest are both pink monochrome jobs.

The shirt also carries the Magners sponsorship on the back of the shirt, again in neon pink.

It's certainly not the first time Celtic have flirted with a garish change kit - the Hoops played in a lurid magenta number inspired by the 1967 European Cup final ticket stub during the 2016/17 season and wore it the following season against Hibs.

Fans have taken to social media to have their say, and haven't been shy in expressing their opinions.

Jordan Finnegan wrote: "New Balance, UP EH ROADDDD."

Twitter user Donegal Bhoy added: "Sorry...no.. don't like it."

James Hewitt opined: "It's for the ladies" while another Celtic fan account pointed out: "It’s hideous by any standards. It doesn’t incorporate any of our colours."

Michele Reilly tweeted: "Worst top ever, what's rest of strip like?"

Patrick Rodgers kept it simple: "Worst ever."

Richard McGinley wrote: "Third kit is designed for kids. Should get a lot of lads beaten up by older kids."

One fan reckoned: "It can only be to try and make the dreadful home top seem less hideous....do the club have any input / veto as I am guessing sales will slump this year... hideous strips."

Kevin Gahagan joked: "A washed-oot Airdrie top."

Another supporter had their say: "The marketing department needs to think carefully about what our supporters associate with our kits. Pink is not in our repertoire. By all means include it in ancillary items but not on a main kit that costs upwards of £60 per top and will be worn by the first team."

Alan Rafferty said: "That’s a joke right?? If not that’s the worst kit we’ve ever had and we’ve had some stinkers."

Last word to Hoops fan Alan who claimed: "Look Celtic, we would rather Kieran Tierney and Callum McGregor went for two bottles of Irn-Bru and a Panini sticker album from 1998 with three pages missing than wear this for a whole season."