'A team like Leeds' - Ange Postecoglou Premier League job claim as pundit expresses Celtic hope

Ange Postecoglou is a “good enough” manager for the Premier League and will want to manage in the English top-flight, according to Pat Nevin.

The former Scotland international has expressed his admiration for the Australian and the job he has done at Celtic, revealing his hope that he can stay with the Scottish champions. With the work he has done at Celtic Park, Postecoglou has seen his name linked with a raft of jobs in England, from Everton to Crystal Palace, Chelsea to Leeds United and more.

The club are primed to follow up last season’s double with a treble this campaign, while the team have qualified directly for the Champions League group stage next season where they will aim to make more of a mark after finishing fourth in this season’s group.

"Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be a Premier League manager, but I hope he does not go because I speak for every Celtic fan in the world, they all love Postecoglou, he's perfect for Celtic,” Nevin told Boyle Sports. “But he'll want to go to the Premier League at some point, he has to. I would love to see his style in the English game, but he'll need time.

"Whatever team he takes will need building up because he won't get the chance to manage one of the top teams yet, a team like Leeds will have to give him time. He'll be checked out by Leeds and other Premier League clubs, but I hope he can stay at Celtic.”