98 Scottish Premiership players on expiring deals - The 1 Celtic & 7 Rangers stars, key Hearts & Hibs figures

Nearly 100 Scottish Premiership first-team stars are on deals which expire at the end of the season. The Scotsman casts a glance over the situation of the 12 top-flight clubs.

Aberdeen – Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Angus MacDonald, Connor McLennan, Marley Watkins

It will be another interesting summer at Pittodrie, the third in a row with a new manager. In turn it makes it difficult to assess which players will be kept on. Hayes continues to be a key player and while he may turn 36 during the summer he is still in fantastic shape and offers good pace and versatility. Kennedy has been a regular first-team player this season but both McLennan and Watkins could be on the lookout for new clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic – Conor Hazard

The Scottish league leaders have all their key players under contract for at least another year, the majority are on longer deals. They do, however, still have a number of fringe players under contract, many of which are currently out on loan. Hazard will likely be on the move and should have an array of choices after impressing during a loan spell with Finnish giants HJK Helsinki.

Dundee United – Ryan Edwards, Fotheringham, Ian Harkes, Jack Newman, Peter Pawlett, Liam Smith

There will be doubts over the future of Harkes, especially after impressing in stages. There was speculation over his future last season before he penned a one-year contract extension. You have to wonder if he may look to move elsewhere, potentially in MLS, for a new club. How United finish the season could determine the future of others and it will be interesting to see if Fotheringham gets first-team game time after a good loan spell at Stirling Albion.

Hearts – Josh Ginnelly, Peter Haring, Euan Henderson, Gary Mackay-Steven, Connor Smith, Michael Smith, Robert Snodgrass, Ross Stewart

Rangers stars Ryan Kent, Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos are all out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The club have already confirmed five players will depart at the end of the season, while Robbie Neilson has admitted he would like to keep both Ginnelly and Snodgrass after their impact this campaign. Mackay-Steven is out for the rest of the season and could have played his last game for the club. It is far from certain, one way or the other, about the rest.

Hibs – Kevin Dabrowski, Aiden McGeady, Darren McGregor, Josh O'Connor, Lewis Stevenson

An intriguing five names at different points in their footballing career. O’Connor has finally started to be involved regularly with the first-team and Stevenson, having broken the club record for league appearances, will surely get an extension. McGeady has shown his quality and may well be worth an extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock – Blair Alston, Innes Cameron, Liam Donnelly, Lee Hodson, Brad Lyons, Dylan McGowan, Fraser Murray, Liam Polworth, Alan Power, Scott Robinson, Jack Sanders, Chris Stokes, Ash Taylor, Kyle Vassell, Sam Walker, Steven Warnock, Calum Waters, Joe Wright

Robert Snodgrass has proven himself to be an influential member of the Hearts squad. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

No team has more players out of contract. Donnelly, Polworth, Robinson, Taylor, Walker and Wright may well feature in Derek McInnes’ medium-to-long-term plans but this summer presents the perfect opportunity to make significant changes to the playing staff after a relegation battle and set out an identity and longer-term plan.

Livingston – Morgan Boyes, Nicky Devlin, Jack Fitzwater, Jason Holt, Jaze Kabia, Jackson Longridge, Cristian Montano, Abo Obileye, Stephane Omeonga, Tom Parkes, Andrew Shinnie

David Martindale has put together his strongest squad since being involved at the club. Fitzwater will have plenty of interest on both sides of the border. As should the likes of Omeonga, Montano and Obileye. Kabia and Parkes are likely to leave.

Motherwell – Jack Aitchison, Jake Carroll, Dan Casey, Dean Cornelius, Joe Efford, Sean Goss, Max Johnston, Mikael Mandron, Paul McGinn, Robbie Mahon, Stephen O'Donnell

Expect a clear out at Fir Park. The Steelmen, going on their wretched run of form, could be in the second tier next season. Steven Hammell made a number of short-term signings. It's difficult to see too many players being handed extensions no matter how the campaign ends.

Rangers – Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So much focus surrounds Kent and Morelos. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see both do similar to Connor Goldson and sign new deals after the season has finished. Michael Beale hinted this could be McGregeor's could retire, while injuries make it difficult to believe Healnder will be at Ibrox beyond the summer.

Ross County – David Cancola, Alex Iacovitti, Ben Paton, Ross Munro, Alex Samuel, Dominic Samuel, Keith Watson

Iacovitti is the key figure within County’s out -of-contract first-team stars. The left-sided centre-back has done enough to be considered a sensible pick-up by other clubs in the top flight and down south. Both Alex and Dominic Samuel have been unable to make a sustained first-team impact, the former having just returned from a long-term injury.

St. Johnstone – James Brown, Murray Davidson, Charlie Gilmour, Melker Hallberg, Chris Kane, Jamie Murphy, Michael O'Halloran, Elliot Parish, Eetu Vertainen, David Wotherspoon

Saints have already tied down Stevie May to a new deal. It is hard to imagine them not doing similar with other stalwarts, Davidson, Wotherspoon and, even with his injury, Kane. Gilmour, Murphy and O’Halloran may struggle for extensions and it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Vertainen after success in Northern Ireland.

St. Mirren – Charles Dunne, Ryan Flynn, Jay Henderson, Curtis Main, Dylan Reid, Joe Shaughnessy, Richard Tait, Fraser Taylor, Richard Taylor

Dundee and Main have been key players for Stepehn Robinson and worked under the Buddies boss previously. It would be a surprise if they weren’t offered new deals. Tait started the season as a regular but has been unavailable for a long period, while Shaughnessy appeared on his way out this season but has acted as a defensive back-up. Reid, who is highly rated, could have a glut of teams to pick from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad