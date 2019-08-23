£3m price tag slapped on Celtic signing target, mystery around Rangers absence deepens, Celtic make 7th summer signing, ex-Rangers star told to find new club - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Friday’s Scottish football news and gossip.
Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Livingston and Kilmarnock.
1. Killie set price
Celtic will make their move for left-back Greg Taylor as Kilmarnock slap a �3 million price tage on the head of the Scottish international. (Daily Record)
2. Wylde to leave
Former Rangers winger Gregg Wylde has been told to find a new club by Ladbrokes Premiership side Livingston. The winger joined the West Lothian outfit last season. (Scottish Sun)
3. Forster re-signs
Celtic have completed the signing of Fraser Forster on loan from Southampton. (The Scotsman)
4. Edmundson mystery
The mystery around George Edmundson's tweet revealing he didn't travel with the Rangers squad has deepened after the club confirmed the defender wasn't injured. (Daily Record)
