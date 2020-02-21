£2.25m Ibrox target on move move, ex-Celtic ace makes Rangers Europa League jibe, Scotland's Champions League boost, Alfredo Morelos blow, Neil Lennon on VAR - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football with stories involving Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Inverness CT.

£2.25m Rangers target on Ibrox move

The latest from around the SPFL. Picture: SNS

Club Brugge's £2.25m defender Simon Deli has revealed he had the chance to sign for Rangers in the summer. The 28-year-old Ivorian international admitted he had three options: "Either I stayed [at Slavia Prague] with a great wage and the assurance of being captain, or I left for Rangers or Club Brugge to take up a new challenge. Club Brugge was a more attractive, more ambitious prospect for me. That's why I went for it." (Daily Record)

Scotland set for two Champions League spots

Scotland could be set for two Champions League spots following the performances of Celtic and Rangers in the Europa League. The former drew in Copenhagen, while the latter came from 2-0 behind to beat Braga at Ibrox. The results have lifted the country into 14th spot in Uefa's coefficient table.

Neil Lennon on VAR decision

Celtic boss Neil Lennon admitted he had no complaints about the decision to award Copengahen a second-half penalty. Ryan Christie handled the box in the box with the spot kick being awarded after the intervention of VAR. Lennon said: "I have no real complaints about the penalty, it has came off Ryan's arm and in an unnatural position." (Various)

Gerrard's Aribo message

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has called on fans to stick with Joe Aribo. The Englishman came off the bench to score a wonderful solo effort against Braga to make it 2-2. Gerrard said: "I need the crowd to come with me with Joe, he's going to be a hell of a player, his second half showing epitomised everything that we are about. He was positive form left back, he got us an incredible goal, I don't know how many he went past, three or four. He's all arms and legs but it was a terrific finish." (BT Sport)

John McGinn fitness

Scotland could be handed a huge boost for their Euro 2020 play-off with Israel with the news John McGinn is set to recover from injury quicker than expected. The Aston Villa midfielder has been out with fractured ankle but has been upping his rehab and is set to return to training on grass at the weekend. (PA)

Forster's praise

Neil Lennon sung the praises of goalkeeper Fraser Forster after the on loan star saved a penalty against Copenhagen to ensure Celtic came away with a draw from the last-32 first-leg encounter. The Parkhead boss said: "It was a big moment in the tie and, thankfully, he’s pulled off a brilliant save. He’s done that many times before and I’m sure he’ll do it again."

Christie suspended

Ryan Christie will miss the second leg of Celtic's Europa League clash with Copenhagen. The attacker picked up his third yellow card of the tournament for the handball which provided the Danish side with the chance to win the game. He had picked up bookings in both group stage matches with Rennes. (Daily Record)

Morelos blow

Rangers will be without Alfredo Morelos for their crucial Europa League last-32 second-leg clash with Braga in Portugal next week. The Colombian picked up a booking for dissent in the first half of the 3-2 win at Ibrox. It is his fifth of the tournament.

Inverness' SFA plans

Inverness plan to fight the Scottish FA over their decision to not overturn the booking awarded to James Keatings for an apparent dive in the Tunnock's Wafer Challenge Cup clash with Rangers Colts on Sunday. It means he will miss the final with Raith Rovers. Boss John Robertson said: “It’s broken the internet. Everybody bar none knows James didn’t dive, apart from this panel. We need to know how they came to this conclusion – it is absolutely mystifying. I’m incredulous. It is clearly unfair, clearly unjust. We want to do what’s right for our player.” (Daily Record)

Sutton's Rangers jibe

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton poked fun at Rangers on social media following their come-from-behind 3-2 win over Braga on Thursday night. The BT Sport pundit tweeted: "Well done to Rangers on a superb comeback and winning the Europa League." It was a post dripping in sarcasm.

Hibs go green

Hibs have been recognised as the "greenest club in Scotland" and in the top three in the UK for being the most environmentally-friendly. They have vowed to promote greater environmental responsibility, reduce the overall climate impact from sports, educate and advocate for climate action and promote sustainable and responsible consumption. (Evening News)