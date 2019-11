With around 120 players signed by the 12 Scottish Premiership sides it was always going to be the case that there were going to be a number of hits as well as misses. Some recruits were always likely to be an upgrade and success - Celtic's Fraser Forster for example. There were others which raised eyebrows, plenty of unknown names and ones which were simply intriguing. We take a look back at the recruitment of the league's club and pick out 16 of the best recruits.

1. Ryan Hedges - Aberdeen The wideman has added spark to Aberdeens attack. At times he looks like the player Niall McGinn was in his first spell at the club with the drop of the shoulder and crossing ability. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Mohamed Elyounoussi - Celtic For 16million worth you expect something special. The Norwegian has so far delivered, both in Europe and domestically. Reminiscent of Scott Sinclair in his first season where he looks a level above. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Christopher Jullien - Celtic Imperious so far for Neil Lennon. Struggled against Lyndon Dykes but used as a learning process. Great in the air, strong and a danger in the opposition box. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Jeremie Frimpong - Celtic A signing for the future but the Manchester City youth product has made fans fall in love with his precocious and enthusiastic performances so far. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more