13 Scottish Premiership and Championship games moved for live TV coverage

The SPFL have announced the TV schedule for the Ladbrokes Premiership up until the start of September.

Rangers will see three of their first four games screened live after an additional two fixtures were picked on top of the opening weekend trip to Kilmarnock, which was selected when the 2019/20 fixture list first came out.

The date and time of the first Old Firm game of the season has been decided.

Gers fans can watch their team take on St Mirren on Sunday 25 August after BT Sport picked up the match.

The Light Blues then host rivals Celtic on Sunday 1 September with the kick-off taking place at 12 noon.

Celtic, meanwhile, travel to Motherwell on Saturday 10 August for a lunchtime kick-off. Like the Old Firm clash, that game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

TV selections for the Championship have been made up until the start of November, including the first Dundee derby of the season.

BT Sport will broadcast that game from Tannadice on Friday 30 August. The rest of the second tier selections will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

FULL DETAILS...

Friday 2 August, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Friday 9 August, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Saturday 10 August, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Motherwell v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Friday 23 August, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Morton v Partick Thistle

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Sunday 25 August, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

St Mirren v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm

Friday 30 August, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Inverness CT v Morton

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Friday 30 August, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Dundee United v Dundee

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 1 September, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership

Rangers v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Friday 13 September, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Arbroath v Partick Thistle

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Friday 27 September, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Queen of the South v Dundee

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Friday 4 October, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Alloa Athletic v Dundee United

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Friday 25 October, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Ayr United v Dundee

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm

Friday 1 November, 2019

Ladbrokes Championship

Dundee v Greenock Morton

Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm