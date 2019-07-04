13 Scottish Premiership and Championship games moved for live TV coverage

The SPFL have announced the TV schedule for the Ladbrokes Premiership up until the start of September.
Rangers will see three of their first four games screened live after an additional two fixtures were picked on top of the opening weekend trip to Kilmarnock, which was selected when the 2019/20 fixture list first came out.
Gers fans can watch their team take on St Mirren on Sunday 25 August after BT Sport picked up the match.
The Light Blues then host rivals Celtic on Sunday 1 September with the kick-off taking place at 12 noon.
Celtic, meanwhile, travel to Motherwell on Saturday 10 August for a lunchtime kick-off. Like the Old Firm clash, that game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
TV selections for the Championship have been made up until the start of November, including the first Dundee derby of the season.
BT Sport will broadcast that game from Tannadice on Friday 30 August. The rest of the second tier selections will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel.
FULL DETAILS...
Friday 2 August, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Friday 9 August, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Partick Thistle v Dundee United
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Saturday 10 August, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Motherwell v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Friday 23 August, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Morton v Partick Thistle
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Sunday 25 August, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
St Mirren v Rangers
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm
Friday 30 August, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Inverness CT v Morton
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Friday 30 August, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Dundee United v Dundee
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday 1 September, 2019
Ladbrokes Premiership
Rangers v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Friday 13 September, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Arbroath v Partick Thistle
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Friday 27 September, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Queen of the South v Dundee
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Friday 4 October, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Alloa Athletic v Dundee United
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Friday 25 October, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Ayr United v Dundee
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm
Friday 1 November, 2019
Ladbrokes Championship
Dundee v Greenock Morton
Live on BBC Scotland, kick-off 7.05pm