13 free agents Scottish Premiership sides can still target - including £12m ex-Rangers forward, former Celtic title winner and international stars

Just because the January transfer window closed on Friday doesn't mean clubs in Scotland can't still sign players.

Free agents who were without a club before midnight on the Friday are still able to be signed outwith the window. It means there are still a variety of options available to teams still looking to strengthen. January is a notoriously difficult month to do business in with it being condensed to just a month. Therefore managers may still be looking for that final addition for the remaining four months of the season. Whether it is a defensive option, midfield linchpin or attacking pace there are players out there. See some of the players still on the lookout for a new club.

1. Ross Wallace

2. Vurnon Anita

3. Efe Ambrose

4. Ross McCormack

Page 1 of 4