13 free agents Scottish Premiership sides can still target - including £12m ex-Rangers forward, former Celtic title winner and international stars

Free agents who were without a club before midnight on the Friday are still able to be signed outwith the window. It means there are still a variety of options available to teams still looking to strengthen. January is a notoriously difficult month to do business in with it being condensed to just a month. Therefore managers may still be looking for that final addition for the remaining four months of the season. Whether it is a defensive option, midfield linchpin or attacking pace there are players out there. See some of the players still on the lookout for a new club.

1. Ross Wallace Carved out a fine career in English football after leaving Celtic in 2006. Would provide experience and versatility.

2. Vurnon Anita A three-time Dutch international with more than 100 appearances for both Ajax and Newcastle, yet still just 30. Can play in midfield or defence.

3. Efe Ambrose Still without a club since leaving Derby County in the summer. Has been linked with a return to Hibs as well as St Johnstone and Livingston in the last few months.

4. Ross McCormack The talented forward who twice moved for more than 10m has been without a club since a three-game spell at Motherwell in the second half of last season.

