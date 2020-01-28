12 Scottish Premiership players who need a move before the transfer window closes

With the end of the January transfer window in sight, a number of players up and down the country will likely be in constant contact with their agent.

They have just four days to find a new club as they go in search of a new challenge or simply minutes on the pitch. With it being the mid-season window, a loan move is often a more popular option. Another issue that comes into consideration is their own club perhaps bringing in another body to allow for certain players to move on and not leave the squad too light. We have earmarked 12 individuals who could really do with a move, having barely featured in the first half of the game or are no longer in the picture.

1. Stephen Gleeson - Aberdeen Came on as a late sub in his only appearance of the season for the Dons. Derek McInnes said last month that they would try to move him on in January.

2. Vakoun Bayo - Celtic After a promising start has slipped down the pecking order. Recently came on against Kilmarnock but is fourth choice.

3. Marian Shved - Celtic After a goal on his debut he has barely been seen. Could do with a loan, perhaps in Scotland, to get much needed minutes.

4. Ryan Fulton - Hamilton Has had a bad time of if through injury. Should return next month following the completion of rehab but is one who will require games and is currently fourth in line at Accies.

