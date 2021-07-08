12 players linked with Celtic since Ange Postecoglou became manager

The transfer window is often referred to as “silly season” as rumours and gossip fly around constantly relating to the movements of players.

This is particularly true if you’re a Celtic or Rangers fan as their stature in the game leads to links with players across the continent or, in some cases, even stretching to the far flung corners of the globe.

This summer, of course, was no exception. Adding an extra layer of intrigue was the arrival of a new manager in the form of Ange Postecoglou. The Greek-born coach’s background has been largely in Australian and Japanese football, so there have been a few of those extra rumours in additional to standard number of links which come in at almost a daily rate.

Here we look at some of the names who’ve been attached to Celtic thus far:

1. Carl Starfelt Reports today (Wednesday) say the Swedish international is close to becoming the second signing this summer and will likely replace Kristoffer Ajer who is expected to leave in the current window.

2. Josh Doig The Hibs left-back continues to be linked with Celtic after first emerging as a target in April. The Hoops could well return if their pursuit of Aaron Hickey falls short.

3. Mat Ryan The Brighton goalkeeper was at one point mooted to be Postecoglou's first signing. However, it looks like any potential move to Glasgow is dead with Real Sociedad closing in on a deal.

4. Aaron Mooy Reports emerged last week that Postecoglou wants a reunion with Australia international Aaron Mooy. A stumbling block could be wages with the player earning a reported £60k per week in China.