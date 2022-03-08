The 12 most interesting Scottish Premiership stars on expiring deals - and what their future could hold

As well as refining scouting lists of players they would like to bring in, managers will also be weighing up which players whose contracts are set to expire are deserving of new deals.

For some players it could be a case of waiting until the summer and assessing the options available to them. For clubs it may be down to budgets. They are waiting to see where they finish and if they are still in the league or have qualified for Europe before deciding.

Currently there are more than 90 players contracted to the 12 Scottish Premiership sides who will see their deals expire at the end of the season.

Scroll down and click through for 12 of the most interesting individuals who may be looking for a new club come the summer.

1. Andrew Considine - Aberdeen Defensively, the Dons have given up far too many cheap goals this season. They have missed a reliable figure in the defence and Considine's experience has been notable by its absence. The defender turns 35 before the end of the season and the club will certainly be looking to make improvements but he is the type of player required at the club and someone Jim Goodwin appears keen to keep hold of.

2. Karamoko Dembele - Celtic The teenage starlet hasn't quite lived up to the early hype and expectation. However, it has to be noted that he is still only 19, is a kid and has suffered from a knee issue this campaign. Ange Postecoglou recently spoke about the player's future, stating a new deal will depend on the player. Celtic would likely look to extend his contract but he could opt to test himself elsewhere.

3. Charlie Adam - Dundee There is no question Adam, across his two seasons at Dens Park, has made the team much better when he has been in the starting XI. Would he see his future at the club if they were relegated to the Championship? Would he consider retirement? Or would another Premiership side look to take advantage of his midfield ability?

4. Ian Harkes - Dundee United Benjamin Siegrist will likely be the biggest miss with the assumption that he will depart in the summer. Harkes, meanwhile, has flitted between being solid, an important first-team player and a genuine matchwinner for United. This season has arguably been his best in a tangerine shirt and the club are keen on retaining his services.