12 Celtic and Rangers fixtures moved as 3 are selected for live TV coverage

The two Glasgow giants are competing in this year’s Europa League group stages with games taking place on a Thursday, thereby necessitating the move for most of the fixtures, while three have been selected for live TV coverage by cinch Premiership broadcasters Sky Sports.
Seven Rangers fixtures have been shifted in total. The Light Blues will now see their home games against Motherwell, Hibs and Ross County take place on a Sunday, with the match against Hibs to be broadcast live. Trips to St Mirren and Motherwell will also be shown, while visits to Livingston and Hearts have also been switched.
Three away games for Celtic have been moved: Livingston, Dundee and the October 3 meeting with Aberdeen, which will be shown on TV.
The return match with Stephen Glass’ men in late November is now a Sunday fixture. The same goes for the December 12 clash with Motherwell.
Full details below:
Sunday September 19
Livingston v Celtic
Kick-off 3.00pm
Rangers v Motherwell
Kick-off 3.00pm
Sunday October 3
Aberdeen v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Rangers v Hibernian
Kick-off 3.00pm
Sunday October 24
St Mirren v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Sunday October 31
Motherwell v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon
Sunday November 7
Dundee v Celtic
Kick-off 3.00pm
Rangers v Ross County
Kick-off 3.00pm
Sunday November 28
Celtic v Aberdeen
Kick-off 3.00pm
Livingston v Rangers
Kick-off 3.00pm
Sunday December 12
Celtic v Motherwell
Kick-off 3.00pm
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers
Kick-off 3.00pm