12 Celtic and Rangers fixtures moved as 3 are selected for live TV coverage

Celtic and Rangers are each participating in the group stages of the Europa League. Picture: SNS

The two Glasgow giants are competing in this year’s Europa League group stages with games taking place on a Thursday, thereby necessitating the move for most of the fixtures, while three have been selected for live TV coverage by cinch Premiership broadcasters Sky Sports.

Seven Rangers fixtures have been shifted in total. The Light Blues will now see their home games against Motherwell, Hibs and Ross County take place on a Sunday, with the match against Hibs to be broadcast live. Trips to St Mirren and Motherwell will also be shown, while visits to Livingston and Hearts have also been switched.

Three away games for Celtic have been moved: Livingston, Dundee and the October 3 meeting with Aberdeen, which will be shown on TV.

The return match with Stephen Glass’ men in late November is now a Sunday fixture. The same goes for the December 12 clash with Motherwell.

Full details below:

Sunday September 19

Livingston v Celtic

Kick-off 3.00pm

Rangers v Motherwell

Kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday October 3

Aberdeen v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Rangers v Hibernian

Kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday October 24

St Mirren v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Sunday October 31

Motherwell v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon

Sunday November 7

Dundee v Celtic

Kick-off 3.00pm

Rangers v Ross County

Kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday November 28

Celtic v Aberdeen

Kick-off 3.00pm

Livingston v Rangers

Kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday December 12

Celtic v Motherwell

Kick-off 3.00pm

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Kick-off 3.00pm

