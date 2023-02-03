The January transfer window closed earlier this week with some clubs rushing or running out of time to do some much-needed business. Yet, teama are still able to sign free agents, with Hibs one of the sides keen to look at their options. With that in mind The Scotsman selects 11 possible signings for clubs ...

Former Celtic defenders Tyler Blackett and Jozo Simunovic are without a club. Picture: SNS

Ex-Celtic trio

Since suffering a knee injury in September 2019, it has been a difficult period for Croatian centre-back Jozo Simunovic. He managed 16 appearances for Celtic in the 2019/20 campaign but didn’t play again until last season when he featured eight times for HNK Gorica in his homeland. He would provide experience and quality to a team willing to give him a platform to get a run of games having not played at all this season. Former team-mate Tyler Blackett recently left MLS side Cincinnati. While he struggled during his spell with the Scottish champions he has gone on to play more than 100 times in the English Championship then MLS. In addition, he can offer versatility, capable of playing at left-back or in the centre. Then there is Jo Inge Berget. Another whose career picked up following an ill-fated spell at Celtic Park. He has won four Swedish top-flight titles across six years at Malmo over two spells. A right winger, he has 20 caps for Norway and vast experience of European football.

Former Hearts midfielder

Ryan Edwards didn't feature much for Hearts but scored in a Scottish Cup final. Picture: SNS

Ryan Edwards will be a name familiar with many in Scottish football following spells with Partick Thistle, Hearts and St Mirren. The Aussie had success in England with Burton Albion which led to a move to South Korea, where he has spent the last 18 months with Busan IPark. Edwards is a bustling midfielder who would provide any team with work-rate, intensity and a fantastic attitude.

Possible Rangers short-term options

Rangers manager Michael Beale spoke about wanting to bring players in for the long-term as he revealed he wanted to add to his midfield options, which he has done, a striker, centre-back and goalkeeper. With John Souttar and Filip Helander still out with injuries, Leon King is the deputy to Connor Goldson and Ben Davies, who have struck up a solid partnership. If Beale wanted more experience he could look to former Serbian international Nikola Maksimovic. A no-nonsense defender, he has played more than 140 times in Serie A with Torino, Napoli and Genoa. In attack, Jurgen Locadia is a free agent since leaving Iranian giants Persepolis with a record of six goals in nine games. He made his name at PSV, winning back-to-back league titles. His form persuaded Brighton to spend upwards of £10million to land him, the start of a nomadic period. If there are doubts over the fitness of Kemar Roofe, he could act as a stop gap as support for Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak.

Scotland international

Bojan (front row, second left) was once a hihgly-rated forward at Barcelona. Picture: SNS

Chris Martin was once booed onto the pitch at Hampden Park when Scotland played Slovenia. The striker had struggled to make an impact for the national team but he did that evening, scoring a late winner.in the World Cup qualifying campaign. Now 34, he has spent all of his career in England, the majority of it in the second tier, and was recently released by Bristol City. His goal-scoring record is mixed but has had seasons where he has been a key figure. There are a few teams in the top flight who could do worse than look towards the striking prowess of the veteran forward.

One-time Barcelona wonderkid

Every now and then, a Scottish club will land a left-field signing. Someone everyone knows, someone whose career is on a downward trajectory and someone few would expect to be in Scottish football. It would be lovely if that player was to be Bojan Krkic, the former Barcelona wonderkid. He has Dundee United written all over him, especially with Tony Watt having left and no replacement brought in. Wages may be an issue but can you really pass up the opportunity to sign a forward who counts Barca, Roma, AC Milan and Ajax, as well as Stoke City, Mainz and Vissel Kobe, amongst their former clubs? No you cannot.

Experienced international centre-back

Norwegian international Havard Nordtveit should be an attractive proposition for a few teams with his ability to play centre-back and at the base of midfield. His past experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga suggests he would be a difficult player to sign. Having not played since last season when his season ended with an injury. He was set to return to his homeland but could be on the lookout for game time ahead of the summer.

Former Hearts and Aberdeen target

Jacob Davenport has spent time with Hearts on trial during the summer but the Tynecastle Park side opted against signing him, while Aberdeen have previously expressed an interest. He ended up signing for Lincoln City but barely featured and left after the end of a short-term deal. Predominantly a defensive midfielder, he can also play at centre-back.

Talented midfielder