10 transfer targets who could become Eddie Howe's first signing as Celtic manager

The waiting appears to be finally at an end. For two months Celtic fans have wondered when Eddie Howe is going to be confirmed as the club’s next manager. While the elusive day has still to arrive, reports suggest it’s only a matter of time before the former Bournemouth boss is instilled as the permanent successor to Neil Lennon.

The 43-year-old is set to be joined by three of his closest allies on England’s south coast in the shape of Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Richard Hughes, with the latter expected to arrive as head scout.

Discussions are already said to have taken place behind the scenes with regards to the Howe’s shopping list in the transfer market as he looks to reconstruct the Celtic squad this summer following a disastrous 2020/21 campaign.

1. Josh King (Everton) The striker worked under Howe at Bournemouth and could be about to see his Everton career come to an end with the club to decide on whether to offer him a new deal this week.

2. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) The centre-back is said to be top of Howe's wishlist, though there are conflicting reports over whether the 29-year-old is a free agent this summer or still has another year on his deal.

3. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) Linked with a move to his boyhood heroes since he was a teenager, McCarthy is once again said to be on Celtic's radar as he looks set to leave Palace.

4. Kyle Joseph (Wigan Athletic) The youngster is out of contract in the summer and Celtic were said in March to be the leading contenders for his signature.