10 transfer targets who could become Eddie Howe's first signing as Celtic manager
Ten players who’ve been linked with moves to Celtic in recent weeks who could help usher in the start of a new era.
The waiting appears to be finally at an end. For two months Celtic fans have wondered when Eddie Howe is going to be confirmed as the club’s next manager. While the elusive day has still to arrive, reports suggest it’s only a matter of time before the former Bournemouth boss is instilled as the permanent successor to Neil Lennon.
The 43-year-old is set to be joined by three of his closest allies on England’s south coast in the shape of Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Richard Hughes, with the latter expected to arrive as head scout.
Discussions are already said to have taken place behind the scenes with regards to the Howe’s shopping list in the transfer market as he looks to reconstruct the Celtic squad this summer following a disastrous 2020/21 campaign.