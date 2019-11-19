10 Celtic players who could leave Parkhead in January
A look at the individuals in the Celtic squad who could leave in the January transfer window or have significant interest from other teams.
The Parkhead side will be competing on three fronts in the new year having become the first Scottish side ever to reach the knockout stages of a European competition with two games to spare. It means Neil Lennon will likely want a competitive squad and could look to add players in the window. However, there could also be some who depart.
1. Conor Hazard
Fourth choice. Currently on an emergency loan to Dundee where he has impressed. Would likely be looking for another move in January.