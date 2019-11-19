10 Celtic players who could leave Parkhead in January

The Parkhead side will be competing on three fronts in the new year having become the first Scottish side ever to reach the knockout stages of a European competition with two games to spare. It means Neil Lennon will likely want a competitive squad and could look to add players in the window. However, there could also be some who depart.

1. Conor Hazard Fourth choice. Currently on an emergency loan to Dundee where he has impressed. Would likely be looking for another move in January.

2. Craig Gordon Has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic. Out of contract at the end of the campaign.

3. Jack Hendry Has appeared just once this season with Nir Bitton being used ahead of him at the start of the campaign. The defender has been linked with moves away in January.

4. Kristoffer Ajer Has been linked with AC Milan and Leicester City in the past. Many more clubs should be watching him but would take a massive offer to prise him away from Parkhead.

