Celtic warning over star rated €100m, BT pundit Sutton in move, Rangers told to sell - SPFL Premiership Rumour Mill

It’s not just the Old Firm who are in action either, with Rangers – under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst – hosting Sparta Prague on Thursday night at Ibrox and Celtic heading to Germany for a showdown with Bayer Leverkusen.
Hobs head north to Ross County for their re-arranged league fixture and he club has been in the news for their fixture schedule and ticket allocation as a result the weekend’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win.
It promises to be a busy time and speculation over January market movers are increasing in frequency too.
Here’s what the headlines and gossip columns are saying on Wednesday, November 24...
1. Souttar south?
John Souttar is set to spurn the advances of Celtic and Rangers and is most keen to join his brother Harry south of the border. The Hearts defender has overcome injury adversity and is out of contract at the end of the season, attracting NINE English clubs plus the top tow in the SPFL Premiership. Brother Harry currently plays at Stoke City. (Daily Record)
2. Turning tables
Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Celtic could overtake Rangers in December and take top spot in the cinch Premiership in Janaury after making a "tables could be turned" prediction. (Football Insider)
3. Fleck update
Scotland midfielder John Fleck is conscious and asked about Sheffield United's result against Reading in hospital after being stretchered off and requiring an ambulance in last night's skybet Championship fixture. (The Scotsman)
4. Pundit plans
BT Sport are again re-thinking their Europa League coverage plans with Rangers and Celtic on Thursday. Chris Sutton has again been told he will not be accredited for access to Ibrox to broadcast on Celtic's early kick-off ahead of Rangers' match with Sparta Prague, according to reports. (Scottish Sun)
