The Premier Sports Cup semi-finals take place in January.

The match between Celtic and Kilmarnock will take place on Saturday, January 14 with a 5.30pm kick-off, while the tie between Rangers and Aberdeen has been scheduled for Sunday, January 15 at 3pm. Both games will be played at Hampden and will be broadcast live by Premier Sports. Ticket details will be revealed next week, say the SPFL.

Holders Celtic progressed to the last four on Wednesday after defeating Motherwell 4-0, while their opponents Kilmarnock booked their spot with a 2-1 win at home to Dundee United. Rangers squeezed past Dundee 1-0 in the quarter-final match at Ibrox, while Aberdeen overpowered Partick Thistle 4-1 at Pittodrie.