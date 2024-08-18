Daizen Maeda scored an early double as Celtic moved into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Hibs.
Mykola Kuharevich pulled a goal back for Hibs before half-time, but the visitors paid the price for a poor attempt to play the ball out from the back as Nicolas Kuhn restored Celtic’s two-goal lead.
Maeda started up front as a stand-in striker after Japan team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi dropped out with the shoulder injury he suffered during Celtic’s 2-0 win over Hibs the previous weekend. Adam Idah started on the bench following his big-money move from Norwich.
We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance at Parkhead.
1. Kasper Schmeichel - 6
Was helpless at Hibs goal as he conceded his first goal in Celtic colours on an otherwise quiet afternoon. Removing a covering that had blown onto the pitch in the second half was about as tough as it got for the Denmark international. | SNS Group
2. Josef Bursik - 4
No chance with Celtic's deflected opener, but was caught in no mans land for the second, then had a nightmare at the third as he dithered over a passback. Yet to convince as Hibs' new number one. | SNS Group
3. Alistair Johnston - 7
The usual standard of performance we've come to expect of the Canadian right-back with some driving runs down the right and solid defending | SNS Group
4. Lewis Miller - 6
Stuck well to his defensive tasks with most of Hibs problems coming down the opposite side. Kept James Forrest relatively quiet and coped better with the threat of Daizen Maeda than his defensive partners did once the Japanese international was moved out to his wing. | SNS Group