Celtic transfers: No.1 goalkeeper target locked in, talks open over striker move, Rangers signing race on cards
No.1 goalkeeper target locked in
Celtic have identified their top target to replace Joe Hart this summer, according to a report. The Hoops have been linked with countless shotstoppers following the announcement that Hart would be hanging up his gloves at the end of the season. Veteran Newcastle back-up Martin Dubravka was linked earlier this week while Liverpool's Caiomhin Kelleher and Turkey's Ugurcan Cakir have also been mentioned. However, the Daily Mail has reported that Sparta Prague's Peter Vidahl Jensen is the priority target with Celtic plotting a £4m move to bring the 26-year-old Danish goalkeeper to Parkhead. Jensen spent a year on loan at the Czech side from AZ Alkmaar before signing a permanent move on a multi-year contract earlier this year. The former Denmark Under-21 international has received call ups to the senior squad has has yet to be capped.
Talks open over striker move
Oh Hyeon-gyu could be on his way out of Celtic with a move to Belgium potentially on the cards. The South Korean international has become a periphal figure at Celtic since joining from Suwon Bluewings 18 months ago, making just six starts alongside 47 substitute appearances, scoring 11 goals in the process. His last appearance for the club came on February 17 as he fell completely out of the picture following the arrival of Adam Idah on loan from Norwich. Celtic could now be prepared to let the 23-year-old depart with the Daily Record reporting that talks are taking place over a possible move to Belgian side Genk. It is not known at this stage whether the deal would involve a loan or permanent transfer. Any deal could hinge on Celtic luring Idah back to Parkhead next season with manager Brendan Rodgers keen to sign the Republic of Ireland international after he netted nine goals in 19 appearances during an impressive loan spell in the second half of the campaign.
Rangers signing race on cards
Celtic could be set to enter a transfer race with Rangers for Scotland Euro 2024 call-up Tommy Conway. The Bristol City striker was drafted into Steve Clarke's squad as a last minute replacement for Lyndon Dykes and made his senior international debut as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Finland at Hampden last Friday. The 21-year-old, who netted 12 goals last season, has just one-year left on his deal at Ashton Gate with the player yet to agree a contract extension with the Championship side. According to the Daily Record, both Old Firm clubs are prepared to make a pre-contract offer to the player that could see him join either side for a bargain £300,000 in cross-border compensation. Celtic and Rangers would likely face competition from clubs in England who are also monitoring the youngster's situation with interest.
