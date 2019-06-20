Celtic to sign England international defender - while no Parkhead or Rangers move for EPL star?

Celtic and Rangers have been linked with moves for English Premier League defenders.
Both teams are in the market for defensive reinforcements with Neil Lennon on the lookout for a right-back and centre-back, while Steven Gerrard is also keen on a centre-back and possibly a left-back.
With Mikael Lustig confirming his departure via an Instagram post it leaves Anthony Ralston as the club's only right-back.
The club had been linked with a move for Sheffield United's George Baldock. But, according to the Scottish Sun, attention switched to ex-Celtic full-back Adam Matthews and Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson.
The latter is ready to leave the Gunners with West Brom interested in the one-time England international.
Arsenal are reportedly considering using the player as a makeweight in a deal to bring Kieran Tierney to the Emirates.
The star left-back has attracted interest from a number of big names, Napoli the latest to express an interest.
Meanwhile, former Everton and England defender Phil Jagielka was spotted in Glasgow on Wednesday with ex-Rangers director of football Gordon Smith.
It fuelled speculation that the 36-year-old could be joining Rangers or Celtic.
However, it is understood neither club are interested in the veteran defender with the player a friend of Smith's son.
Jagielka has played more than 350 games in the Premier League.