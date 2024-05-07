Celtic target will cost £7m

Celtic are one of a number of clubs linked with Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter. Brendan Rodgers' side are reportedly weighing up a potential move for the former England Under-21 international this summer. He is also wanted by newly-promoted Ipswich Town, Burnley, Stoke City and Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old made 33 appearances for QPR this season as the Loftus Road club finished 18th in the standings. According to the Telegraph, the Potters have made the centre-back their 'top summer target' with a transfer fee between £5-7million required to to convince QPR to sell a player who still has two years left on his deal. It remans to be seen whether Celtic make their move at that price.

Rangers beat Arsenal for wonderkid

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Clarke-Salter of Queens Park Rangers (right) is a reported transfer target for Celtic. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rangers have held off interest from Arsenal to convince a highly-rated youngster to sign his first professional deal with the club, according to a report. The Gunners were previously viewed as favourites to snap up Alexander Smith, the 15-year-old attacking midfielder who has been impressing in the Rangers youth academy. Smith holds dual citizenship having representated the USA Under-15s before moving to the Scotland Under-16 team, where he has scored once in eight caps. Rangers have lost the likes of Billy Gilmour and Rory Wilson in the past with EPL clubs snapping up their best young talent before they reach the first team. It look like the situation would repeat with Smith when it was reported in February that he was on the verge of joining Arsenal, who would pay a six-figure compensation fee to land the teenager. However, according to the Athletic, there has been a change of heart with Rangers now closing in on a deal that will see Smith sign his first pro contract with the Ibrox club.

Hibs advised to re-sign ex-player

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs made a mistake letting Alex Gogic go and should try to re-sign him from St Mirren. That is according to ex-Hibs forward turned pundit Tam McManus who believes the Cyprus international should never have been allowed to depart Easter Road after a stellar season in Paisley as the Buddies close in on securing European football next season. Hibs have not had their problems to seek in defence with frailties at the back - in particular the loss of late goals - often proving their downfall as Nick Montgomery's side failed to secure a top-six finish. McManus believes the return of Gogic would help shore things up at the back. Speaking in the Daily Record, he said: "I'd be going to St Mirren and doing everything I could to tempt Alex Gogic back to Leith. The big man is out of contract this summer but has been a colossus for the Buddies as they close in on a European spot. He has made the central position of a back three his own under Stephen Robinson. My brother-in-law is a St Mirren season-ticket holder and has Gogic in his top five Saints players of all time. That's how much he loves him. Hibs could do much worse than handing him a return to Easter Road. He was part of the side that finished third under Jack Ross, even though he was a midfielder then. He's an honest, physical, mobile defender who can be a threat in the opposition box. Having just turned 30 last month, he's a good age too. You know exactly what you're getting with Gogic and that's not something you can say about the centre of defence at Hibs this season."

Hearts prepared to sell Shankland