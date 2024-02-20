Celtic target ex-Hibs ace, Liel Abada update, Rangers set for £2.5m exit, SFA apologise to Hibs - football news

Celtic target ex-Hibs ace

Celtic have been linked with another winger with a report claiming the club are interested in signing Qarabag's Abdellah Zoubir. The 32-year-old is no stranger to Scottish football having spent a season on loan at Hibs from French club Istres a decade ago, making 16 appearances and scoring one goal in the 2013-14 campaign that ended in relegation to the Championship. He went on to play Petrolul Ploiești in Romania before returning to France for two seasons at Lens. Zoubir has been with Qarabag since 2018 and is one of their star players. He has contributed 11 goals and 10 assists this season, including scoring a double in the 4-2 win away to Braga in the Euopa League play-off first leg last week. According to L'Equipe, Celtic are 'assidiously courting' the player with a view to a summer transfer along with Bundesliga outfit Augsburg and an unnamed French club.

Liel Abada update

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Qarabag winger Abdellah Zoubir, pictured in action for Hibs in 2013.

Celtic are preparing to hold talks with the agent of Liel Abada in a bid to seal a move away for the unsettled winger. Abada is likely to have played his last game for the club after manager Brendan Rodgers revealed the 22-year-old is no longer in the right frame of mind to play. The pro-Palestine stance of sections of the Celtic support has created tension between Abada and the Israel national side amid the ongoing war in Gaza and the player is now set to move on. According to The Sun, several clubs in the US, where the transfer window is still open, are ready to pounce but any quick transfer could be complicated by the MLS Designated Player rules. Abada is keen to get back playing as soon possible to boost his chances of featuring in Israel's Euro 2024 play-off against Iceland next month.

Rangers set for £2.5m exit

Rangers flop Sam Lammers could make a permanent move away from Ibrox this summer amid reported interest from the Netherlands. The Dutch striker was shipped out to Utrecht on loan after a disappointing start to his Rangers career following his £3.5m summer arrival from Atalanta. He is enjoying a more fruitful spell in his homeland having helped Utrecht to a club-record 14-match unbeaten run with one pundit describing him as a "fantastic asset". The move does not include an option to buy, however, according to reports in Netherlands, another Eredivise side, Twente Enschede, are readying a £2.5m bid for the 26-year-old this summer. It is claimed the club tried to sign Lammers last year but lost out to Rangers. Twente are currently third in the Dutch top flight and on course to qualify for the Champions League qualifiers next season.

