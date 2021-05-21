Celtic 'target' attracting English sides and AC Milan, £7m bid prepared for Scotland midfielder, Rangers line up veterans back-up: Scottish Football rumour mill

(Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scottish Cup final weekend – and conclusion of the SPFL play-offs – will bring the curtain down on a season like no other in a matter of hours.

Hoever that hasn’t stopped the transfer cycle running through the gears already, though Hibs are keen to put much of their transfer focus on the backburner until after Saturday’s Hampden showpiece.

There is a lot of attention at Easter Road right now, both on and off the pitch – and it’s the same across the country at Cdltic where there is still a managerial vacancy to be filled, but much speculation on that front and the team’s transfers.

Celtic’s is one of SIX managerial vacancies across the country and there is other movement elsewhere too as we prepare for a busy summer.

Here’s a look at this morning’s headlines on Friday, May 21, 2021….

Scottish connection?

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull could be a £7m target for Aston Villa. The English Premier League side are said to be eyeing the Scotland Euro 2020 player with potential to link him up with fellow international John McGinn (Scottish Sun)

In Demand

AC Milan are the latest side to be linked with a move for Josh Doig. The Hibs left-back is preparing for the Scottish Cup final tomorrow but is attracting interest after a debut season in the top flight which brought him the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award. Stoke, Cardiff, Southampton and Watford are also said to be keen, though Celtic and Manchester City have previously been linked with the teenager. (Daily Mail)

Concentrate on Cup

Hibs want to put all transfer talks on hold until after the Scottish Cup final. (Evening News)

Profit margins

Odsonne Edouard’s expected move away from Celtic will not reap as many financial benefits as first believed - it is feared. The sell-on clause in the £9m deal taking the striker from Paris to Parkhead included a 50% fee on all profits due to the Ligue 1 side, according to report. (Daily Record)

Talking Turkey

Edouard’s replacement at Celtic Park could be Gabon international Aaron Boupendza after 22 goals in the Turkish top flight. Turkish news outlet Milliyet claims a £6m bid has been tabled.

Major moves

Former Dundee United forward and Scotland international Johnny Russell has emerged as a target for Newcastle after impressing with Kansas City Wizards in the MLS. Relegated pair Sheffield United and Fulham are also said to be keen. (The Sun)

Back-up plan

Rangers will be looking to sign the future replacements for players of the year Alan McGregor and Steven Davis this summer, says ex-Ibrox defender Alan Hutton. (Football Insider)

Bossing it

Hamilton have rejected advances from Falkirk to speak to Brian Rice over the Bairns’ managerial vacancy. (Various)

Accies chairman Allan Maitland says his boss has no interest in the role (Daily Record)