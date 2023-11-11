Scottish Premiership team news, referee appointments and match odds for the weekend of November 11-12, 2023.

There are six Scottish Premiership fixtures taking place over the weekend of November 11-12. Here is everything you need to know ahead of each match…

Saturday, November 11

Dundee (6) v St Mirren (3)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee are at full strength with the exception of Josh Mulligan, who is still recovering from a hernia operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren have had a sickness bug among their staff and squad but are hopeful they have it under control. Jonah Ayungah is closing in on a comeback from a long-term knee injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Dundee D D W L W; St Mirren D L W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Zach Robinson (Dundee) 3; Mikael Mandron (St Mirren) 6

Match odds: H: 6-5; D: 23-10; A: 21-10

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Hibernian (8) v Kilmarnock (4)

Hibs forward Martin Boyle is available after sitting out the midweek draw at St Mirren due to a knee issue. Jimmy Jeggo could return after illness but Adam Le Fondre (hamstring), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all sidelined.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes will assess Corrie Ndaba ahead of the trip to Easter Road as he makes his way back from an (Achilles) problem. Kyle Magennis (hamstring) remains out.

Last season: Hibernian 2 Kilmarnock 0, Kilmarnock 1 Hibernian 0, Hibernian 1 Kilmarnock 0

Last five league matches: Hibernian D L D D D; Kilmarnock L W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Martin Boyle & Elie Youan (Hibernian) 6; Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) 6

Match odds: H: 11-10; D: 23-10; A: 9-4

Referee: David Dickinson

Motherwell (9) v Hearts (5)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell saw Lennon Miller (knee) and Paul McGinn (fractured cheekbone) ruled out for lengthy periods this week. Pape Souare (ankle) remains a long-term absentee but Jon Obika is back in training after a hamstring injury.

Hearts welcome back Alex Lowry after the on-loan midfielder was ineligible to face parent club Rangers in last Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final. Kyosuke Tagawa returns after a hamstring issue but Odel Offiah is out as he continues to be plagued by illness. Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee), Nathaniel Atkinson (ankle) and Barrie McKay (knee) are all still unavailable for selection.

Last season: Motherwell 2 Hearts 0, Hearts 3 Motherwell 2, Motherwell 0 Hearts 3

Last five league matches: Motherwell L D L L D; Hearts W D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mika Biereth (Motherwell) 4; Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) 8

Match odds: H: 9-5; D: 12-5; A: 13-10

Referee: David Munro

St Johnstone (12) v Ross County (10)

St Johnstone striker Dara Costelloe serves the second of a two-game ban. There are no fresh injuries and Sam McLelland, Drey Wright (knee) and Ali Crawford (calf) are battling back from their respective injuries.

Ross County defender James Brown is suspended after being sent off against Celtic. The Staggies are still without Josh Reid (toe), Ross Callachan and Ben Paton (both knee).

Last season: Ross County 3 St Johnstone 3, St Johnstone 0 Ross County 2, Ross County 1 St Johnstone 2, St Johnstone 0 Ross County 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last five league matches: St Johnstone D D L W D; Ross County L D D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Nicky Clark & Max Kucheriavyi (St Johnstone) 3; Simon Murray (Ross County) 10

Match odds: H: 13-8; D: 9-4; A: 604

Referee: Nick Walsh

Sunday, November 12

Celtic (1) v Aberdeen (7)

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury he sustained in his red-card challenge against Atletico Madrid. Reo Hatate (hamstring) and Liel Abada (thigh) remain out.

Aberdeen remain without Shayden Morris and James McGarry because of hamstring injuries. Jack MacKenzie is free to play despite his red card in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

Last season: Celtic 5 Aberdeen 0, Celtic 4 Aberdeen 0, Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1, Celtic 2 Aberdeen 0

Last five league matches: Celtic W W D W W; Aberdeen W W D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) 7; Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) 10

Match odds: H: 2-11; D: 11-2; A: 11-1

Referee: William Collum

Livingston (11) v Rangers (2)

Livingston welcome back Cristian Montano after a two-game suspension, while goalkeeper Shamal George is fit to return after a minor injury caused him to be dropped to the bench for the last two matches. Ayo Obileye has recovered from a foot injury but may not be risked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz return to the fold after missing Rangers’ Europa League win over Sparta Prague on Thursday night as they are not in the European squad. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin (ankle), defender John Souttar (muscle problem) and Rabbi Matondo (knee) remain out.

Last season: Livingston 0 Rangers 3, Rangers 1 Livingston 1, Livingston 1 Rangers 2

Last five league matches: Livingston W L L L L; Rangers L W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Bruce Anderson (Livingston) 6; James Tavernier (Rangers) 10

Match odds: H: 9-1; D: 9-2; A: 1-4