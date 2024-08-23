The latest transfer speculation surrounding the Old Firm

Both Celtic and Rangers are looking to strengthen their squads as we enter the final week of the transfer window.

For the Hoops, money is no object with plenty cash still in the bank despite splashing out £8.5million plus £1millions add-ons to sign Adam Idah from Norwich City last week.

Rangers, on the other hand, are relying on shipping players out before they can make further additions with the likes of Ianis Hagi, Todd Cantwell and Rabbi Matondo all heavily linked with departures.

The latest transfer speculation on Friday morning has seen both Old Firm sides credited with submitting offers for up and coming youth internationals currently playing for clubs in France and Spain.

Lyon's French midfielder Mahamadou Diawara is a reported transfer target for Celtic.

According to a report in France, Celtic have made a move to sign Lyon midfielder Mahamadou Diawara but face competition from Ligue 1 clubs including Nantes and Lens.

The 19-year-old made his senior breakthrough at Lyon in October last year and now has 12 first-team appearances under his belt. He also has three caps for France Under-19s.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youngster is under contract until 2028 but Celtic are hoping to negotiate a fee that would see him move to Parkhead before the August 30 deadline.

Brazilian defender Kaiky of Almeria is a reported transfer target for Rangers.

Rangers, meanwhile, have reportedly had an offer for Almeria centre-back Kaiky rejected. The 20-year-old Brazilian youth international has been labelled the 'next Marquinhos' with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all credited with an interest when he made his breakthrough at Santos as a teen. However, he has not managed to establish himself as a first-team regular since making a €7million move to Almeria in 2022. He has played 16 times in La Liga and was farmed out on loan to Albacete last season in the Spanish Segunda Division.