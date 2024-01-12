Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn is closing in on a move to Celtic. (Photo by Carsten Harz/Getty Images)

Nicolas Kuhn is set to become Celtic's first signing of the January transfer window amid reports that an agreement is close with Rapid Vienna for the winger. According to the Scottish Sun, one crucial hurdle has already been cleared after Celtic secured a work permit for the 24-year-old's proposed move to Glasgow. Celtic are expected to pay somewhere in the region of 3 million euros for the former Germany youth international.

Rangers eye Croatian midfielder

The number of names linked to Rangers in the January window seems to grow by the day and Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Marko Balut is the latest to add to the list. According to Football Scotland, the Gers recruitment team, headed up by Nils Koppen, have identified the 22-year-old as a potential option to bolster their options in the middle of the park. The playmaker has represented Croatia at all age group levels up to Under-21 has five goals and two assists in all competitions this season and is said to be valued around the £5m mark.

Rangers make Barisic move

Rangers are set to open talks with Borna Barisic over a new contract amid interest from England, France and Spain. The Croatian left-back has entered the final six months of his deal and, according to Football Scotland, Leeds United are considering a move for the 28-year-old. Rangers are not resigned to losing him though with the report stating that they will open talks with Barisic this week over a new deal. Another Rangers left-back, Ridvan Yilmaz, appears to be closing in on a loan move to Hellas Verona with an option to buy.

Hearts near EPL loan move

Hearts are closing in on a deal to bring Wolves defender Dexter Lembikisa to the club for the remainder of the season. Tynecastle boss Steven Naismith has made no secret of his desire to bring in a right-back and the Jamaican international has emerged as the main target, with talks ongoing as the capital club look to complete the loan deal well before next weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Spartans. The 20-year-old attacking full-back, who came through the Molineux club’s academy system and debuted for the first team in an League Cup tie with Leeds United in November 2022, has since made a handful of appearances for the English Premier League club but, looking for more regular competitive action, he spent the first half of this season on loan at Rotherham United.

Brazilian on trial at Hibs