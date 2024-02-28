Celtic set O'Riley price, Rangers branded 'best club in world', Foley makes Hibs vow, SFA seal sponsor - football talk

Celtic's Matt O'Riley in action during the 3-1 win at Motherwell on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic set O'Riley asking price

Celtic midfleder Matt O'Riley was the subject of a failed bid from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. The Spanish giants wanted to take the Denmark international on loan for the remainder of the season with an obligation to buy in the summer. New details have emerged over the figures involved with Danish news outlet Tipsbladet reporting that Madrid were willing to pay £18m for O'Riley. That offer was thrown out by Celtic who responded with an asking price of £25m, but the La Liga side failed to return with an improved bid. O'Riley has been a standout for Celtic this season, scoring 10 goals and registering 12 assists, with impressive performances both domestically and in the Champions League. He signed a new contract last year which ties him to Celtic until 2027.

Foley makes Hibs 'new levels' vow

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Foley has vowed to “help Hibernian reach new levels of success” after the billionaire Bournemouth owner’s bid to become a minority investor in the Edinburgh club was officially ratified at Tuesday evening’s annual general meeting. The American’s Black Knight Football Club (BKFC) has completed the acquisition of 25 per cent of the cinch Premiership club’s shares after shareholders voted in favour of the deal, which was provisionally approved by the Scottish Football Association following several weeks of discussions. Foley is expected to invest around £6million towards Hibs’ squad and infrastructure in an attempt to help establish the Edinburgh llub – owned by the family of the late Ron Gordon – as Scotland’s third force behind the traditional big two of Rangers and Celtic. “We are excited to announce a strategic partnership and investment in Hibernian FC today,” Foley told Hibs’ official website. “We look forward to partnering with the Gordon family and other shareholders to accelerate the success of Hibernian FC and BKFC. We believe this partnership, with our commitment to invest in player development and infrastructure, can help BKFC and Hibernian FC reach new levels of success and help Scottish football continue to grow.”

Rangers branded 'best club in world'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohamed Diomande has branded Rangers the "best club in the world" following his January move from FC Nordsjaelland. The Ivorian midfielder has joined the Ibrox side on loan until the end of the season ahead of completing a permanent £4.5m transfer in the summer. The 22-year-old has hit the ground running with two goals in five appearances after revealing his affinity for Rangers started at a young age when a scout from England gave him one of the club's jerseys. “I think it was the best place for me to come,” said Diomande, when asked why he chose Rangers. “The manager really gave me a good feeling. He was just convincing me. He told me he knows how good I am and what I can bring to the team and that’s something I wanted to hear from a manager. A top manager also. I’ve had calls from different clubs but I really needed something to boost myself and decided to come. I’ve known Rangers for a very long time so I know it’s the best club in the world, so aye, why not?”

SFA seal sponsor